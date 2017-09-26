The more than 200 people who showed up Monday night at a Santa Ynez Valley church to hear details of a tentative agreement between Santa Barbara County and the Chumash regarding 1,400 acres called Camp 4 were not happy with what they heard.
Most Popular
-
Vote: Robles, Thomas, Taua, Gregg, Ramos, Sutton and Vargas up for player of the week
-
BMWs collide on Hwy 246, sending two to hospital with moderate injuries
-
Brush fire near Santa Ynez Airport contained at 40 acres
-
Buellton Vintage Trailer Bash travels back in time
-
Buellton Chamber of Commerce promotes local tastes, shops and wines
Trending Topics
Owner & Operator Natalie Taylor, Certified Groomer