17 Strong drive-thru barbecue and silent auction tickets on sale through Nov. 7

The 17 Strong Foundation is holding a drive-thru barbecue and silent auction fundraiser that is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.

Tickets can be purchased through Saturday, Nov. 7.

"For this crazy year, we’re doing things a little different than our typical fundraiser," the group said in a message on its website.

The barbecue will be held at Thousand Hills Ranch in Pismo Beach.

Tickets, which can be purchased for $25, come with a meal prepared by the Arroyo Grande Optimist Club that can be picked up anytime between 12 and 4 p.m. on Nov. 14.The meal also includes drink and dessert. Silent auction bidding will take place entirely online and will be available to view on the organization's website as items are added. Bidding on silent auction items will open on Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. and closes Nov. 14 at 8 p.m.

"When you come pick up your meal, you’ll have a chance to view some of the items in person when driving through," the organization said. "Winners will be notified via email or phone. We can’t wait to see you!"

17 Strong said it's following California Department of Public Health and San Luis Obispo County guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If anyone is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within two weeks of the event, the group asks that they have someone else pick up their meal for the safety of event staff and others attending the event. Those interested in donating an item for silent auction can contact the group at info@17strong.org. "Any gift you can give, whether it be big or small, will go toward changing a survivor’s life!" the group said on its website. 17 Strong was founded by the late Ryan Teixeira, an Arroyo Grande High School student who played baseball and football at the school, after he was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma at age 18, five months after signing a baseball scholarship contract with Colorado Mesa University in November of 2014. Less than a year after beating cancer the first time, Teixeira was diagnosed again, this time with a related form of cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia. The aggressive disease took his life on March 4, 2017, ending a two-year battle with two different types of cancer. The non-profit funds Victory Trips for young adults battling life-threatening diseases.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.