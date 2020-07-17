2 Sheriff's custody deputies, 5 inmates test positive for COVID-19

Two Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office custody deputies and five inmates at the Main Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to a spokeswoman.
A part-time custody deputy and an inmate received positive test results on Wednesday, while a full-time custody deputy and four additional inmates tested positive on Thursday, according to Sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The part-time deputy, who works one to two days per week in an administrative role and did not have contact with inmates, was tested on July 1 as part of a Sheriff's Office employee sweep.
Additionally, the full-time custody deputy was also tested as part of the sweep on July 14, which is the last time the deputy worked and was required to wear a mask during their interactions with inmates that day, Zick said.
Read more here.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!