4 Santa Barbara County Jail employees, 1 inmate test positive for COVID-19

Four Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office employees, including three custody deputies, and one inmate have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Monday.

The first custody deputy, who last worked on Dec. 22, tested for the coronavirus on the same day, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, while the second and third custody deputies both tested on Dec. 24.

All three custody deputies' tests came back positive on Dec. 26, and all three were asymptomatic, according to Zick, who added the deputies were tested as part of ongoing employee surveillance.

A non-sworn sheriff's staff member who last worked on Dec. 23 began experiencing coronavirus symptoms three days later and took a test on Dec. 26. The test came back positive for the virus on Monday, according to Zick.

All four sheriff's employees consistently wore masks while at work, according to Zick.

The total number Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 75, with 55 having recovered and returned to work.

An inmate at the Main Jail, who is housed in the intake quarantine area, took a test for the coronavirus on Dec. 23 and was confirmed positive on Dec. 25, according to Zick.

All six inmates who tested positive are being housed in negative air pressure areas that are separate from the general population and are consistently monitored by medical staff, according to Zick

A total of 95 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 77 who contracted the virus from within the jail and 18 who tested positive upon intake.