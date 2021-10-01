After his team squeezed out a 21-13 win at Mountain League rival Righetti Friday night, Nipomo coach Tony Dodge said he knew going in that the game would be close.

In fact, “I just had a feeling that it would come down to the last possession -- we were either going to have to score or stop them to win.”

Turned out the Titans (6-0, 2-0) did the latter to remain unbeaten and keep the Warriors (0-5, 0-1) winless.

A last ditch Righetti drive that started on its own 17 with 1:30 left stalled at the Nipomo 39. Righetti quarterback Braden Claborn connected on three straight passes, and a pass interference penalty put the ball at the Nipomo 32. However, the Titans sacked Claborn for a seven-yard loss on the next play and three straight incompletions followed.

“My defense played great tonight,” Dodge said. “Hats off to them.”

Nipomo went ahead 14-7 on a second Gabe Evans touchdown run, this one on a 16-yard inside run, and a Nate Reese conversion kick at the 4:35 mark of the third quarter.

Evans ran three straight times early in the fourth, but the Titans had to punt. He ran the ball seven consecutive times after Nipomo got the ball back as the Titans, or rather Evans and his offensive line, started at the Righetti 48 at the 6:54 mark and worked the ball down to the 18 with 2:23 left.

Then things got wild. Elias Martinez intercepted a Reese pass on third down. Four plays later, Martinez shook off a potential tackle and sped down the Righetti sideline for a 57-yard scoring play after catching a pass from Claborn.

The score came at the 1:46 mark.

Alex Magallon missed the potential tying point-after kick and Righetti, with one timeout left, tried an onside kick.

Nipomo’s Alex Terrones grabbed it and ran into the end zone for the last touchdown. After a 10-yard penalty on the ensuing kickoff -- the officials initially marked the foul off against Nipomo but ultimately marched Righetti back the 10 yards -- put them at their 17, the Warriors didn’t go away quietly.

Nipomo had hounded Claborn with a big pass rush all night -- linebacker Evans was a big part of that -- but his line protected Claborn as the Warriors tried for a tying score.

Claborn hit Cooper Bagby for 14 yards, Martinez for another nine and then Bagby for 13 more.

The pass interference call on second down followed, but then the drive ground to a halt.

Though the Titans didn’t score when Evans was lugging all those carries late, he helped Nipomo eat up valuable time.

“I’d never carried the ball 10 times in a row before in my life,” said Evans.

“I wasn’t feeling tired. It was just adrenaline kicking in. I wouldn’t be able to do anything without my defensive and offensive lines. They’re awesome.”

Righetti answered an Evans three-yard second quarter touchdown run -- Raemar Agnes set that up by recovering a Righetti fumble at the Warriors 30 -- with a six-yard touchdown pass from Claborn to Bagby later in the quarter.

Righetti missed a big chance late in the first half. Bagby grabbed a shanked line drive of a Reese punt at the Nipomo 45 and returned the ball to the 8. But the Titans tipped Claborn’s first down pass and Vinny Hernandez intercepted it.

“We wanted to stop their run and make them throw the ball, and we did that,” said Dodge. “They weren’t very effective throwing it.”

The Warriors weren’t consistently effective with the pass, anyway. Claborn finished 15-for-32 for 181 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions. Claborn had missed the previous two games with a broken collarbone. Righetti’s ground game netted 84 yards.

The Titans sacked Claborn twice and pressured him much more often.

Meanwhile, Brian Monighetti helped the Righetti defense keep Reese, a usually formidable dual threat, in check. The Nipomo quarterback threw for 61 yards and ran for 50.

For once, Reese was not Nipomo’s leading rusher. Evans, with 87 yards, earned that honor.

In two Mountain League games, Nipomo is at home at 7 p.m. next Friday night against Paso Robles on the Titans’ Senior Night. Righetti’s Homecoming, against crosstown rival Pioneer Valley, is set for the same time.