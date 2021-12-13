Six winners have been named in the 27th annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest, with honors going to three residences and three places of business.

Donning festive décor and bright, twinkling lights, residents of 432 South A St. placed first, followed by 1352 Marigold Way and 304 Ladera whose residents claimed second and third, respectively.

The Garden Shoppe, located at 111 South H St., claimed first place in the nonresidential category, and The Box Shop, 740 North H St., clinched second for their creative window display. Third place was awarded to Cornerstone Realty at 503 E. Ocean Ave.

Lompoc's Urban Forestry Division carried out judging of outdoor decorations from a list of 40 nominees Thursday evening, when Christmas lights could best be seen.

All nominees were located within Lompoc city limits and included homes, apartments, businesses and other buildings with outdoor holiday decorations.