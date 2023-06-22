The Lompoc Flower Festival kicked off Thursday at Ryon Memorial Park where the first wave of excited patrons turned out to celebrate the return of the town's 70th annual summertime event — themed "Country Road" — that runs through Sunday.
While carnival rides are not expected to be operational until 1 p.m. Friday, according to event organizers, carnival games, vendors and food booths and a beer garden are open and serving.
Live musical performances by area artists are scheduled throughout the weekend at the park's main stage.
The musical acts began with country recording artist Drew Baldridge, who was set to perform Thursday night.
A number of musical acts are slated to follow Friday, including '80s tribute band The Molly Ringwald Project, Tex Pistols, Knee Deep and Soul Cats, among others.
A full schedule of live performances for Friday, Saturday and Sunday is available at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com/entertainment-schedule
On Saturday at 10 a.m., the annual Flower Festival Parade will make its return after a pandemic-induced pause, in a comeback year that Lompoc Valley Festival Association co-chair Rose Isaac called "bringing back the Flower Festival Parade."
The procession starts at the intersection of H and College streets where as many as 40 floats will wind down Lompoc's main throughway, west onto Ocean Avenue and end at Ryon Park.
Newly crowned 2023 Flower Festival Queen Ava Nasr will make her public debut atop her parade float adorned with flowers.
The event each year pays homage to the town's flower-growing heritage, a tradition celebrated since 1952.
Entrance tickets are $5 per person and admission is free to children 12 years and under.
For a list of participating food vendors, updates and a live entertainment schedule, visit lompocvalleyfestivals.com.