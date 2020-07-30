91 new COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County; SLO County offers school waiver program

An additional 91 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County and 349 cases are still active, the county Public Health Department announced Wednesday.
Hospitalizations in the county decreased slightly from yesterday to 79, with 24 of these individuals in the ICU, according to county data.
The total number of health care workers who have tested positive for the virus is now 328, with no data given for active and recovered cases.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
