Orthodox Church of the Annunciation will present a morning of fellowship and faith-enlightening discussion with Abbess Katherine Weston on July 29 titled “Baptizing Culture: Applying St. Basil the Great’s Lessons in Modern Time,” followed by a question and answer session.
Weston, an Orthodox Christian monastic, is a pastoral counselor and trauma specialist in private practice. For 15 years she has been addressing topics central to the basic human experience, integrating an Orthodox Christian worldview with perspectives from current psychotherapies.
Weston holds a master of arts in pastoral care and counseling from Christian Theological Seminary (CTS) in Indianapolis. She lives in Indianapolis serving as Superior of the St. Xenia Monastic Community, and is an accomplished iconographer, and a composer of orthodox liturgical music.
Currently, Weston is the president of the Fellowship of St. Moses the Black, a pan-orthodox ministry for reconciliation.
Weston is the author of several books, including: Loneliness or Fruitful Longing; Race, Identity, and Reconciliation; Illuminating Shame, Anger, and Forgiveness; and Anxiety, Trust, and Gratitude .
The discussion is slated for Saturday, July 29, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and will be held over Zoom. For more information and Zoom link, visit @AnnunciationSantaMaria Or contact Elise at eliser@prodigy.net