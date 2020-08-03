A look back at Joseph Domingues' story of triumph

In 2011, Santa Marian Joseph Domingues Jr. received a medical diagnosis that was a lot for anyone to deal with.

And he was not yet a teenager.

Domingues was diagnosed with Non Hodgkins Lymphoma.

When he returned from a camping trip in 2011, “There was a big bump on my left cheek,” he said. “I thought it was a spider bite.”

Then, “It just kept growing,” said Joseph’s mother, Genevieve.

When Joseph Domingues heard the medical diagnosis, “It kind of freaked me out,” he said.

Joe Domingues Sr. said, “The doctor said, ‘It’s Non Hodgkins, it’s treatable, we’re going to beat this thing.’”

Joseph did.

He became cancer-free then took up running. After a little more than a year in the sport Domingues Jr., who was 14 then, was a top age group runner in the 800 and 1,500 meters.

He was the Santa Barbara County age group champ in the 1,600 and 800 that year. Domingues finished third at the USATF Southern California Championships at Cerritos College in Norwalk.

Domingues ran one of the fastest 1,500 times for his age group that year, 4 minutes 24.02 seconds. He clocked that time in his third-place finish at the USATF Southern California Championships.

Domingues ran for St. Joseph High School. He won multiple Santa Barbara County championships and once tripled at the City Meet, winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 races.

The closest Domingues came to winning a sectional title was a second-place finish in the Division IV 1,600 at the CIF Southern Section Finals in 2017, Domingues’ sophomore year.