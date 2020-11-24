'A love, not a business': Christmas Tree Corner owner prepares for final season

At the Christmas Tree Corner in Santa Maria, the first fragrant fir trees have arrived from Oregon and Washington, signaling the start of the holiday season and the busiest time of year for owner George Enriquez and family.

However, this season also symbolizes a bittersweet end for the family, as 80-year-old Enriquez will be retiring and closing the lot after 35 years of ownership and nearly 70 years of work with Christmas trees.

"It's time," he said. "It's a lot of history here. It's been a love, not a business."

This will technically be Enriquez's second retirement, since he first opened the Christmas Tree Corner in 1985 after retiring from the grocery store business. Over the years, the site on South Broadway has become the only family-owned tree lot in Santa Maria, building up a loyal customer base over the decades.

According to Enriquez, he knows many of his customers by name, and several local businesses rely on his authentic and beautiful trees to set the mood for the holiday season.

Along the way, he has had the help of four generations of family members — his wife, Lupe, as well as his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he said.

"It’s mainly family who help me through it. Nephews, grandkids … It's been mainly a family business," he said.

Enriquez's work with Christmas trees began at the age of 12, when he cut his teeth as a tree vendor in San Bernardino. Next door to where he lived with six siblings and single mother, a family from Montana was selling Christmas trees in a lot, and he asked for a job to help provide for his family.