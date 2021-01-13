About Town: Beattie Park playground set to reopen by mid-February

Beattie Park playground and fitness area sees progress
Progress is continuing on Lompoc's grant-funded Beattie Park playground and fitness area, according to city officials.
Once completed, the project will become the county's largest inclusive playground.
The playground and fitness area should be open to the community by mid February, at the latest.
Great Western Installation Inc. is constructing the project, under contract from the city of Lompoc, with funds provided by Proposition 68 grant funding and Lompoc Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
Planning underway for Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Committee with Grace Temple Baptist Church in Lompoc will host a virtual event on Monday, Jan. 18, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was signed into law on Nov. 2, 1983.
This year's theme will be “Out of the Darkness, Into the Light,” and will feature keynote speakers Santa Maria/Lompoc NAACP President Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt and True Vine Bible Fellowship Church Rev. Fred McCree.
King (1929-1968) was a leader in the movement to end racial segregation in the United States and an advocate for nonviolent protest. He became the youngest man to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
“Celebrating the message of Martin Luther King Jr. is important, and this year more than ever, we want to share his message with our community," said Pastor Ron Wiley of Grace Temple Baptist Church. "We hope that our community can come together and celebrate his impact on the world at our annual event."
For more information or to help sponsor the event, contact Wiley at wileyrt2@cs.com or 805-698-6010.
Final College Park skate park meeting set for Jan. 14
The final virtual community meeting about a proposed new skate park at College Park is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, via Zoom.
The city of Lompoc is applying for state Proposition 68 grant funding to design and construct a new community and skate park at College Park, and is seeking the public’s input on the project.
Residents are encouraged to participate in the meeting for an opportunity to review preliminary designs.
The link to join the Zoom meeting and dial-in information will be posted on the College Park Proposition 68 Construction Project webpage a few days prior to the meeting.
As another means of gathering public input, community members are invited to fill out a College Park project survey.
Lompoc Public Library kicks off winter reading challenge
Readers of all ages can join the Lompoc Public Library's free, wintertime reading challenge from now through Feb. 28.
To participate, readers must first register at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org/reader365?fbclid=IwAR0X5owI2e5-jIMw6xrYDDlbUzy-TK9TMJPd3GGIRqm51Gzu1_vyCt8O3H8
The Lompoc Public Library System buildings are closed to the public, but patrons still can access online resources and can receive materials through a limited, contactless pickup service.
For more information, visit cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/library or call 805-875-8775
Help is here for Lompoc small businesses
Information on the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program can be accessed at https://conta.cc/2LdPEO8.
For updates, follow the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitor's Bureau Facebook page for the latest business resources.
