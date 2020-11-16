About Town: Stand 4 One raising funds for Thanksgiving meals; Small Business Saturday vendors sought

Stand 4 One taking Thanksgiving dinner donations for families in need
Local nonprofit organization Stand 4 One is asking for monetary donations and dinner sponsorships to provide cooked holiday meals to families of four during Thanksgiving.
In partnership with Albertons and Vons, meals with all the holiday fixings will be purchased for local families in need. Family meals are valued at $60.
To donate a dinner or funds to a local family for Thanksgiving, contact either Vons or Albertsons directly or reach out to Veronica Williams at stand4one805@gmail.com
The fundraiser ends Nov. 24.
City offers limited recreation programming
While the city Lompoc's recreation facilities remain closed to the public, some programming has resumed with limited capacity, including outdoor classes, swimming at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and passport services by appointment.
For additional information on available Lompoc Recreation Division programming, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation. Further questions may be directed to Recreation Division staff at 805-875-8100.
Resources and information on Lompoc city services during the COVID-19 pandemic are updated and posted at www.cityoflompoc.com/community/coronavirus-local-information-and-resources.
Chamber of Commerce seeks vendors for national Small Business Saturday
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, in partnership with American Express, will host Small Business Saturday, an event encouraging shoppers to buy local for a day during the holiday season.
Participating businesses are invited to host special sales or promotions, while shoppers are encouraged to download a map of participating businesses, shop and have their map validated, then turn it in for a chance to win some goodies.
All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate. The deadline to register a small business for participation is Nov. 18.
To sign up, visit lompoc.com/shop-lompoc-shop-small.html. The fee is $25 for Chamber members and $35 for nonmembers. The fees are used to offset the costs associated with the advertising and promotion of the event.
Payment and promotional gift bag donations must be received by Nov. 18 for businesses to be included on the maps, with no exceptions.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 805-736-4567, ext. 223, or email Shelly@Lompoc.com.
Nominations sought for 2021 Lompoc Recognition Grove
Applications to nominate individuals for Lompoc’s River Park Recognition Grove are being accepted now until Dec. 31.
The program, which is run by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission, honors Lompoc Valley residents who have made significant contributions to improving the quality of life in the Lompoc Valley as a result of their service.
Applications for Recognition Grove nomination can be obtained on the city of Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission website at www.cityoflompoc.com/home/showdocument?id=30405, and must be submitted as detailed on the application by Dec. 31.
A $300 fee to cover the cost of the bronze recognition plaque must be submitted along with each application, and the fee will be returned to the applicant if their nominee is not selected as one of those chosen for inclusion in Recognition Grove for 2021.
A maximum of three applications will be approved by the commission for recognition each year. No currently seated, elected city official is eligible during their term of office. Remaining applications will be returned to the sponsor, or held for the next year's review and consideration.
The new recognition plaques will be unveiled and acknowledged as part of annual Arbor Day celebrations in the spring of 2021, and awards will be presented to the nominees, family of the nominees or the sponsor of the nominees.
For more information or a hard copy of the application, contact Kathleen Forbes at 805-875-8034.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!