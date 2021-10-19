100821 PV Righetti FB 07.JPG

Pioneer Valley’s Adan Rubalcava runs against Righetti at Warrior Stadium on Oct. 8.

Adan Rubalcava had another one of his trademark performances, leading Pioneer Valley in just about every offensive category in a tough 15-6 loss at Paso Robles. He had 160 yards from scrimmage and also made 15 total tackles.

Adan Rubalcava, Pioneer Valley WR/RB/DB: 125 yards rushing, 35 yards receiving, 15 total tackles. 

