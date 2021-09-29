Wednesday's Ocean League water polo game was close after two quarters.

It was not close after three quarters.

Pioneer Valley used a strong third period, thanks to junior Adrian Eisner, and rolled to a 17-6 win over St. Joseph.

The Panthers led 4-1 after the first quarter in the game played at their home pool. The Knights then closed to within 5-4 at the break.

Pioneer Valley dominated the third quarter, out-scoring the Knights 8-1, to take a 13-5 advantage into the final frame.

Eisner had two goals in the first half and seven in the second, including five in the third quarter alone.

"I think we kind of got into a rhythm. We stopped making bad passes and we woke up and realized what we had to do," Eisner said. "We executed. I was scoring on counters and just by trusting my teammates to get open in the right position and give me good passes."

When asked what it felt like to dominate like he did in the second half, Eisner smiled and said "It feels good."

Pioneer Valley improved to 7-11 overall and 2-1 in Ocean League games.

Eisner put the Panthers up 5-1 with a goal to start the second quarter. St. Joseph's Max Tuggle, perhaps the Knights' top player, then answered, cutting the Panthers' lead to 5-2.

A nice save by St. Joseph keeper Gavin Galanski led to another St. Joseph goal when Crosby Hamparson tapped in a rebound, cutting the Panthers' lead to 5-3.

Tuggle scored with 39 seconds left in the first half to make it a one-score game.

But things changed quickly in the third. Tuggle was ejected after his third exclusion. That opened things up for the Panther offense.

Jaime Alvarado scored on a breakaway to put the Panthers up two. Jericho Orcino then added to the Panthers' lead with a goal before Eisner scored on a five-meter shot. Orcino scored again to put the Panthers ahead 9-4 and Eisner added two more goals to give the Panthers an 11-4 lead.

Chase Johnson scored on a smooth back-handed shot for the Knights, making the score 11-5. Eisner added back-to-back goals to put the Panthers up 13-5 after three quarters.

Eisner scored twice in the fourth quarter, putting the Knights up 15-5. Alvarado scored on a deep shot and Galanski scored after moving from goalkeeper into a field position for St. Joseph.

Jerred De Torres lobbed an accurate pass in front of goal to Victor Cambero, who volleyed the ball into the net for the Panthers' final goal.

Assistant coach Dennis Harpster served as the Panthers' head coach on Wednesday. He said the team switching from a drop defense to a press helped shake things up in the second half.

"We were also able to start countering and getting kick-outs," Harpster said. "I think No. 4 (Tuggle) ended up getting kicked out in the third quarter and he's their best player, that helped us. But the press defense was really key."

Eisner now has 79 goals in 17 games this season as the Panthers' leading scorer.

"I was pretty happy with his performance," Harpster said. "He did a good job of getting on his legs and making good shots. Honestly, I think he would've had more if we made some better passes."

Santa Ynez 11, Malibu 3

The Pirates traveled to Malibu and scored a road win Tuesday.

Landon Lassahn led the pirates with seven goals as Joel Pakulski, Gavin Ross, Gunnar Johnson and Zackery Bennett each had one goal. Addison Hawkins had five steals and two earned exclusions. In goal, Hale Durbiano had five saves and two steals.

The Pirates are 0-1 in Channel League play and 10-8 overall.

Girls tennis

San Luis Obispo 7, St. Joseph 2

Michahjuliana Lundberg and Mia Parker gave the Knights their points as the Tigers rolled to a win Tuesday.

Lundberg won in straight sets at No. 1 singles. Parker won a third-set tiebreak at No. 2.

Girls golf

San Luis Obispo 225, St. Joseph 241

Ainsley Stephens earned medalist honors for the Tigers, shooting a 41.

Annie Heybl shot 45 to lead the Knights, followed by Kaitlyn Nunez (46), Macie Taylor (47), Bella Aldridge (47) and Emily Ramirez (56).

Lompoc 297, Cabrillo 328

The Braves got a win at The Mission Club on Monday. Lompoc was led by Avary Montgomery's score of 54. She was followed by teammates Aunyce Deluna (56), Halee Sager (57), Kylee Garcia (62) and Teagan Thompson (68).

Girls Tennis

Santa Barbara 18, Lompoc 0

Lompoc coach Mike Montross said he got solid singles play from Miranda Felix and Ava Velasco.

Girls Volleyball

Santa Ynez 3, Lompoc 0

Lompoc was led by the blocking of Bri Reitmeier, Serenity Lopez and Julia Villegas and the defense and passing of Elizabeth Alcantara and Daniella Vasquez. Cheyanne Cordova was the Braves' leading hitter.