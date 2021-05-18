The Santa Maria Saints, members of the Santa Maria Girls Fastpitch Association, pose after winning a tournament at Hagerman Softball Complex last month. Pictured, in the back row, from left, is coach Isaac Gomez, coach Danny Longoria, manager Brian Glidewell, coach Bobby Crisum, coach Ehysa Glidewell and Xchelle Glidewell. In the middle row, from left, is Evelyn Barajas, Nicole Urias, Ilianna Moreno, Cora Cital and Yvette Perez. In the front row is Andrea Palencia, Yaniah Bolden, Ahlexia Glidewell, Adrena Longoria, Karris Crisum and Natalia Estrada. Not pictured is Analisa Gomez.