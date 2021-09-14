082721 Fillmore SY 08.jpeg

Santa Ynez’ Aidan Scott (88) forces Fillmore’s QB Joey Holladay to fumble. The Pirates recovered the ball.

Aidan Scott, Santa Ynez DL/TE: 13 tackles, 1 sack in 48-7 win over Santa Maria.

