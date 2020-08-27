You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alarm system leads to man's arrest at Santa Maria bicycle shop
0 comments
alert

Alarm system leads to man's arrest at Santa Maria bicycle shop

From the What you need to know for Friday, August 28 series
  • Updated
  • 0
082720 Wade Michael Batchelor.jpg

Batchelor 

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed photo

A transient male was arrested after trying to hide from Santa Maria Police following a burglary at a Main Street bicycle shop Thursday, according to a spokesman. 

Officers were on patrol in the 300 block of East Main Street shortly after 5 a.m. when they heard a burglar alarm sounding at Main Street Cycles, which showed signs of forced entry, according to Lt. Russ Mengel. 

While investigating the alarm, police allegedly found Wade Michael Batchelor, 31, who tried to hide inside the business underneath some cardboard. 

082720 main street cycles.jpg

Main Street Cycles, located in the 300 block of Main Street, was burglarized early Thursday morning, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. 

Santa Maria police officers and the owner of the business reviewed the surveillance camera footage, which showed Batchelor "stacking" bicycles and parts by the door just before officers arrived, Mengel said. 

Wade was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of one count of commercial burglary with a bail enhancement due to similar charges in the past two months, Mengel said. Batchelor's bail was set at $50,000.

Santa Maria Police also are requesting a charge of theft during an emergency, which is similar to looting, because the alleged crime occurred while the state of California is under an emergency health order due to COVID-19, according to Mengel. 

Police attributed Batchelor's arrest to the alarm and video surveillance system, and being in the right place at the right time when the alleged burglary occurred. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Halvorson
Obituaries

James Halvorson

James Halvorson went to the Lord on July 16. He was born on June 4 1972 to Thomas & Phyllis Halvorson. Sisters Joanna & Jeanie and bro…

Raul Armenta: Giving our local educators a hand
Columnists

Raul Armenta: Giving our local educators a hand

  • Updated

RAUL ARMENTA I hope you will join me in applauding our fine teachers, administrators and staff members as they do their absolute best, while awaiting the day our students can return to the classroom as soon and as safely as possible.

Jerry Maurice Brown
Obituaries

Jerry Maurice Brown

  • Updated

Jerry Maurice Brown died July 30, 2020 in Palm Desert, California. He was born July 27, 1941 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Maurice and Mary Brown.…

+6
California ski resort changing name, citing offensive word
Lifestyles

California ski resort changing name, citing offensive word

  • Updated

California’s popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort will change its name because the word “squaw” is a derogatory term for Native American women, officials announced Tuesday. The site was the scene of the 1960 Winter Olympics.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News