While Cuccia and the Knights were rolling, Santa Maria was cruising past Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc. Alejandro Castillo, a Saints captain, helped Santa Maria improve to 2-2 on the season with a 35-6 win.
Saints coach Albert Mendoza said Castillo has a 3.6 GPA and leads the team in tackles.
"He represents everything we want to build here at Santa Maria," Mendoza said of Castillo. "He was all over the place and had a great game against Cabrillo."
Alejandro Castillo, Santa Maria RB/LB: leading tackler in 35-6 win over Cabrillo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.