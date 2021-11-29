Many popular holiday songs are time-honored classics that were written decades or even centuries ago. It takes a special tune to become a contemporary Christmas song with staying power - one that's enjoyed each year along with hymns, carols and other standards. "All I Want for Christmas is You" is one such song. Released in 1994 and featured on Mariah Carey's hit holiday album "Merry Christmas," the song has sold millions of copies around the world and quickly became a contemporary holiday standard. Often covered, not easily outdone, Carey's version is frequently included in "Top 100" lists for Christmas tunes.
"All I Want for Christmas is You"
(Intro)
I don't want a lot for Christmas,
There is just one thing I need.
I don't care about the presents,
Underneath the Christmas tree.
I just want you for my own,
More than you could ever know.
Make my wish come true.
All I want for Christmas is you, yeah.
I don't want a lot for Christmas,
There is just one thing I need, (and I)
Don't care about the presents,
Underneath the Christmas tree.
I don't need to hang my stocking,
There upon the fireplace (Ah).
Santa Claus won't make me happy,
With a toy on Christmas Day.
(Chorus)
I just want you for my own,
More than you could ever know,
Make my wish come true,
All I want for Christmas is you,
You, baby.
Oh, I won't ask for much this Christmas
I won't even wish for snow (And I)
I'm just gonna keep on waiting
Underneath the mistletoe
I won't make a list and send it
To the North Pole for Saint Nick (Ah)
I won't even stay awake to
Hear those magic reindeer click
(Chorus)
(Bridge)
Oh, all the lights are shining
So brightly everywhere (So brightly, baby)
And the sound of children's
Laughter fills the air (Oh, oh yeah)
And everyone is singing (Oh yeah)
I hear those sleigh bells ringing (Oh)
Santa, won't you bring me the one I really need? (Yeah, oh, oh)
Won't you please bring my baby to me?
Oh, I don't want a lot for Christmas
This is all I'm asking for (Ah)
I just wanna see my baby
Standing right outside my door
(Chorus)
(Outro)
You, baby
All I want for Christmas is you, baby (You)
All I want for Christmas is you, baby (Ah, oh, ah, oh)
All I want for Christmas is you, baby (You)
All I want for Christmas is you, baby (All I really want, baby, ooh)
All I want for Christmas is you, baby (All I want, all I really want is you)
Written by Mariah Carey and Walter Afanasieff
Lyrics courtesy of Genius.com
