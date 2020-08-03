Alzheimer’s Association Central Coast Chapter welcomes new executive director

The Alzheimer’s Association has appointed Lindsey Leonard as executive director of the California Central Coast Chapter, succeeding former executive director Rhonda Spiegel who retired in December 2019.
Leonard possesses 20 years of progressive experience in nonprofit fundraising, program development and expansion, operations management and organizational development.
She will take the reins from interim executive Kathryn Croskrey, who has helped guide the organization since Spiegel's retirement.
