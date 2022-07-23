The American GI Forum Education Foundation of Santa Maria awarded 19 scholarships on July 15 to five high school graduates, five Hancock College transfer students and nine continuing university students, totaling $30,100.
The students and the amounts they were awarded are:
$800 to Brenda Perez; $1,000 to Cynthia Sanchez; $1,500 each to Aiyana Andrade, Melyssa Rubi Fabian Avendano, Gabriela Reina Flores, Mishila Garcia, Ivan Gonzalez, Leslie Delil Guzman Mayo, Destiny Hernandez, Jonathan R. Ibarra, Yvette Melena Lopez, Kassandra Mendoza, Devinna Navarro, and Marcela Santiago Cruz; $1,800 to Noemi Velasquez; $2,0000 each to Zulmai Sanchez, Daysi Anaiz Santos Hernandez, and Lucia Santos Ramirez; and $2,500 to Isaac Ochoa Castaneda.
The American GI Forum Education Foundation of Santa Maria is a nonprofit organization that serves low-income, multicultural veterans and their families.
Over the past 43 years, the foundation has awarded over 500 scholarships and close to half a million dollars to high school graduates and continuing university students.
Other programs the education foundation implements are the Veterans Family Assistance Program, Low-Cost Internet and Affordable Connectivity Program and the Power Saver Rewards Program.