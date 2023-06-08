Local community leader Angel Ramos was recently honored at Leadership Lompoc Valley's annual graduation ceremony and presented with the organization's coveted Dick DeWees Leadership Award after being nominated two years prior.

As a result of the program being postponed in 2021 due to the pandemic, the Leadership Lompoc Valley board voted to roll over Ramos's nomination, marking 2023 as the program's official return.

"All were overjoyed to finally celebrate him at this year’s festivities," organizers said.

The graduation ceremony, which was held at Dare 2 Dream Farms on June 2, was attended by Mayor Jenelle Osborne who served as the keynote speaker.

Members of the Leadership Lompoc Valley graduating Class of 2023 were also honored: Zachary Harlow (CoastHills Credit Union); Leonard Lee Lallier (Toyota of Lompoc); Salvatrice McGinty (CoastHills Credit Union); Aaron Joseph Poirier (Lompoc Valley Medical Center); Aikia Richardson (Lompoc Family YMCA); Robert Theis (Encore Global); and Heather Woolsey (Lompoc Valley Medical Center).

Each year the organization selects one individual to award who best represents what a community leader is, a major cornerstone of the program.

Ramos was acknowledged for his steadfast leadership at the Lompoc Food Pantry Catholic Charities where he began in 2009 before becoming the pantry coordinator in 2011 for a decade and retiring in 2021. He reportedly oversaw vital organizational improvements, facilitated the relocation of the pantry to its larger facility and coordinated community volunteers — all while keeping those in need nourished via food distributions.

Organizers say that Ramos's ability to "maintain stellar relationships with partners, his willingness to go above and beyond to pick up and receive deliveries and his dedication to serving those in need in Lompoc," enabled Lompoc Food Pantry Catholic Charities to distribute over 7 million pounds of food in his tenure. This equals out to serving an average of 4,500 families per month, they noted.

Ramos, who was born in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, moved to Lompoc with his parents in 1962. He graduated from Lompoc High School in 1967 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1970 where he served two years as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg Army Base before returning to Lompoc in 1972.

Ramos married his wife Martha Ramos in 1973, and later welcomed a son, Michael, and daughter, Crystal. The couple will celebrate their 51st anniversary in July.

According to organizers, Ramos is enjoying retirement spending time with his wife and family, and traveling — though he still can often be found filling in at the food pantry.