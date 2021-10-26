POTW Moreno

St. Joseph's Anthony Moreno during the game against Arroyo Grande on Oct. 9. Moreno helped the St. Joseph defense shut out Pioneer Valley in a 28-0 win last Friday. He's a nominee for Player of the Week.

For St. Joseph, it's defensive leader Anthony Moreno, who helped the Knights pitch their first shutout of the season in a 28-0 Mountain League win over Pioneer Valley. 

Anthony Moreno, St. Joseph LB: led Knights' defense in 28-0 shutout win over Pioneer Valley.

