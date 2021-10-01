Many Bay area jurisdictions have continued eviction protections past September 30, including the cities of Oakland and Berkeley as well as Alameda County and Solano County.

The city of Los Angeles will continue to have its nonpayment protections in place until the city lifts their emergency protections, as will the city of Fresno. Check with your local jurisdiction whether further protections will remain in place.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

