Area schools set target dates to resume athletics: Lompoc, Santa Ynez eye September; Lucia Mar planning for Oct. 5

As St. Joseph High School resumed athletic activities this week, some area programs are planning to have students back on campus as early as next month while others are hoping to restart by October.

In a message updating parents sent out Thursday, Lucia Mar Unified officials say they are targeting Oct. 5 as the date to resume activities. Area athletics were halted in the spring at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools are also close to bringing athletes back to campus. Gary West, Cabrillo's Athletic Director, and Claudia Terrones, Lompoc's AD, said they are working with a restart date of Sept. 8.

Santa Maria Joint Union high schools are still working on getting a return plan approved. A school official said they expect to have a firm date after a Sept. 8 district board meeting.

Though schools do see athletes on campus in the near future, initial activities will consist of outdoor conditioning.

Santa Ynez High School AD Ashley Coelho said her school is planning to start training in small pods on Sept. 14, with fall varsity athletes only the first few weeks.

"After a couple of weeks, we will have lower level fall sports start, followed by spring sports a few weeks after that," Coelho said in an email. "We plan on making small transitions and re-evaluating every week."

Coelho said Santa Ynez is only cleared to condition and weight lift outdoors with 14 students per two coaches maximum in one session.

"We will have set pods that will not change throughout the conditioning weeks," Coelho said. "I’m excited we are one step closer to making sports happen in December!"