After traveling a long, arduous road, some area teams were able to celebrate this weekend.

The Central Coast Youth Football League held its annual Super Bowl Saturday at Arroyo Grande High School, with a bevy of local teams competing for season championships.

The natural grass field at the newly-renovated Doug Hitchen Stadium, saw four Super Bowl youth football games.

In the bantams title game between the Nipomo Cowboys and Orcutt Panthers to kick off the day, Orcutt scored 13 unanswered points to take a 13-12 win for its Super Bowl title. The Panthers trailed 12-0 at halftime. They scored on a fourth-and-goal run from the 1 with six minutes left in the game to secure the win.

The Panthers made the Super Bowl after going 5-3 in the regular season. The Nipomo Cowboys went 7-1 during the regular season. Nipomo beat Lompoc 35-6 in the first round of the playoffs before beating the Santa Maria Titans 19-0 in the semifinals. The Panthers upset the No. 1 seed Orcutt Raiders in the semifinals.

In the junior Super Bowl, the Nipomo Cowboys rolled past Orcutt 55-19. The Cowboys were the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and finished their season 11-0.

In the intermediate Super Bowl, the Orcutt Wolf Pack beat the Santa Maria Ruthless Rebels 6-0. Wyatt Daniels scored on a 22-yard run for the only score of the game late in the first quarter. The Wolf Pack went 6-2 during the regular season. Ruthless went 7-1.

In the seniors Super Bowl, Five Cities Eagles kicker Dustin Reed boomed a 32-yard field goal in overtime to give the Eagles a 17-14 win over the Orcutt Raiders to cap off the day's four games. The kick probably would've been good from 40 yards out.

Five Cities finished a perfect 11-0 on the season. Orcutt made the title game as the No. 3 seed after going 7-1 during the regular season. Orcutt upset No. 2 seed Paso Robles on the road in the semifinals to make the title game.

The Central Coast Youth Football League, which was established in 1971, is made up of 11 youth football leagues on the Central Coast and serves players from 7 to 14 years of age and has a full cheerleading program.

Next up is practice for the area's All-Star games, which are slated for Saturday, Dec. 11.

Boys basketball

Santa Maria 78, Coastal Christian 59

The Saints moved to 2-0 on Monday. Alex Milner had 17 points and six rebounds and Jorge Adame added 16 points and 13 boards.

Ethan Kamps and Felipe Ramirez had 12 points each as Kamps added five rebounds and Ramirez had four steals. David Placencia added seven points for Santa Maria.

Senior guard Zach Borges added nine points and four rebounds for Santa Maria. The Saints hosted Santa Ynez in a non-league game Tuesday night.