The area's top prep swimmers met at San Luis Obispo High School for the Mountain League Finals on Thursday afternoon.

Arroyo Grande's boys won the league title with 526 points, narrowly beating host San Luis Obispo, which finished with 522 points. Paso Robles was third with 409 points and Righetti was fourth with 400 points.

San Luis Obispo's girls dominated, winning with 595 points, well in front of Righetti, which was second with 443 points. Arroyo Grande was third with 360 points.

Boys results

SLO won the 200-yard medley relay to start the day, with Arroyo Grande and Righetti following behind.

Righetti junior Natas Coats had a strong day, winning the 200-yard freestyle by nearly three seconds. Coats won in 1 minute, 44.73 seconds, well ahead of San Luis Obispo's Ross Poletti (1:47.61). Arroyo Grande junior Zachary Whitfield was third in 1:48.70.

Righetti senior Parker Reynolds, who swam at the U.S. Olympic Trials last year, won going away, in 1:52.39, just a bit off the league meet record time he set last spring. Arroyo Grande's Jack Capra finished in second at 2:00.04 and SLO's Matthew Perje was third in 2:04.80.

SLO's Daniel Elwyn won the 50 free in 21.98 seconds as twin brothers Jack and Henry Meyer of Arroyo Grande finished in a remarkable tie, each hitting the wall at 22.96 seconds.

SLO's Ross Poletti won the 100 fly in 53.38, beating Whitfield, who was second in 55.36. Righetti's Lucas Hsiung was third in 55.82.

SLO's Perje won the 100 free in 49.28, just edging Henry Meyer, who was second in 50.52. Paso Robles senior Jackson Parr was third in 50.90.

Reynolds and Coats blew away the field in the 500 freestyle, with Reynolds winning 4:32.58, setting a new league meet record, which Blake Simpson set in 2019 (4:37.48). Coats was second in 4:43.67 and Paso Robles' Justin Haggmark was third in 4:53.48.

Righetti then edged Paso Rbles in the 200 free relay, winning in 1:31.89, ahead of Paso's 1:32.39. Coats, John Karamitsos, Kristian Chen and Reynolds combined for the win.

SLO's Diego Freeman-Garcia won the 100 backstroke in 56.18, ahead of Arroyo Grande's Lucas Anderson (58.71) and teammate Edward Chiang (58.96).

Arroyo Grande's Nigel Dowlan won the 100 breaststroke in 58.64, beating SLO's Elwyn and Todd of Arroyo Grande.

Righetti's boys then won the 400 free relay in 3:17.60, with Coats, Antonio Santos, Hsiung and Reynolds combining for the win. SLO was second in 3:18.96 and Arroyo Grande was third in 3:19.26.

Girls results

The girls competition started with a brilliant race in the 200 medley relay, with SLO edging Righetti, 1:48.45 to 1:48. 87. Kale Burk, Lindsey Giannini, Gaylynn Kirn and Nava Koc won for the Tigers while Madison Piasai, Allie Cabiles, Noemi Bravo Guzman and Kirsten Herrmann swimming for the Warriors, with Bravo Guzman and Herrmann swimming their legs in about 25 seconds.

SLO's Cat Poletti then won the 200 free in 2:05.09, beating Righetti's Kristie Chen (2:06.08) and SLO's Isabella Nemling (2:06.30).

Cabiles then came out and won the 200 IM with a remarkable swim, winning in 2:12.82 and knocking off nearly four seconds from her prelim time. She beat SLO's Kirn, who was second in 2:14.04 and Arroyo Grande's Trinity Hamilton.

San Luis Obispo's Naya Koc then won the 50 free in 23.84, with Paso's Holly Disimone taking second and Righetti's Herrmann finishing in third in 25.64.

Bravo Guzman, the Righetti junior, then won the 100 fly in 58.10, well ahead of Disimone, who was second in 59.36. Hamilton took third in 1:00.30.

Koc of San Luis Obispo won the 100 free in 51.34, ahead of Julia Patterson from Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles' Summer Colegrove.

Herrmann then had a big swim in the 500 free, winning by nearly five seconds over teammate Jamielynne Lomibao. Herrmann, just a sophomore, won in 5:31.64 with Lomibao taking second in 5:36.61. Poletti was third in 5:37.85.

The Tigers pulled away to win the 200 free relay in 1:40.26, with Kirn, Brinley Ewen, Burk and Koc combining for the win. Righetti was second in 1:44.95, with Cabiles, Chen, Sasha Martinez and Lomibao swimming. Arroyo Grande's team of Hamilton, Maddie Kasper, Nevaeh Burton and Patterson took third.

Righetti's Bravo Guzman then won the 100 back in 58.10, beating teammate Madison Piasai, who was second in 59.27. Kirn of SLO was third in 1:01.20.

Cabiles won the 100 breaststroke going away, finishing in 1:05.75. Paso Robles' Mackenzie Ruppe was second in 1:08.99 and SLO's Lindsey Giannini was third in 1:10.28.

Righetti finished with a dominant performance in the 400 free relay, winning by nearly 10 seconds. Herrmann, Piasai, Lomibao and Bravo Guzman won in 3:42.84 with Paso Robles taking second (3:52.16) and SLO taking third (3:53.25).

Now the swimmers will turn their focus to the CIF Central Section Finals May 6-7 in Clovis. Clovis West will also hold the CIF State Finals later in May.