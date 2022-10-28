Mountain League champion Arroyo Grande has drawn the top seed for the CIF Central Section Division 1 Boys Water Polo Playoffs that will begin Nov. 5.

The Eagles will host No. 8 Fresno Bullard. Santa Ynez drew the No. 6 seed and will play at No. 3 Clovis. No. 7 San Luis Obispo will play at No. 2 Clovis North.

Boys and girls Division 1 playoff brackets consist of eight teams each. Boys and Girls Divisions 2 and 3 have fields of 16 teams. The Girls Division 1 playoffs will begin Nov. 3. The Boys Division 2 and 3 playoffs will start Nov. 2, and the Girls Division 2 and 3 Playoffs will begin Nov. 1.   

Playoff start times, barring a time change agreement by both schools, are set for 6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

Games will be at the higher seed during each playoff round.

No. 16 Atascadero will play at No. 1 Visalia El Diamante in the first round of the Boys Division 2 playoffs. No. 11 Fresno Edison is at No. 6 Paso Robles, and No. 7 Clovis East will host No. 10 Righetti.

No. 5 Pioneer Valley, in the playoffs for the first time, will host No. 12 Bakersfield Stockdale in the first round of Division 3. No. 3 Cabrillo will host No. 14 Bakersfield Liberty, and No. 13 Hanford will be at No. 4 Nipomo.

Madera is the top Division 3 boys seed.

Arroyo Grande, the Mountain League girls champion, will host No. 7 Clovis North in the first round of the Division 1 Girls playoffs. Clovis West is the No. 1 seed.

Bakersfield Garces, the No. 1 seed in Division 2, will host No. 16 Righetti in the first round. No. 9 Kingsburg will be at No. 8 Atascadero. No. 13 Fresno Edison will be at No. 4 Paso Robles, No. 10 San Luis Obispo will travel to No. 7 Strathmore, and No. 2 Morro Bay will host No. 15 Santa Ynez.

In Division 3, No. 9 Nipomo will play at No. 8 Lemoore and No.4 Bakersfield Centennial will host No. 13 Cabrillo.

Tollhouse Sierra is the No. 1 Girls Division 3 seed. 

      

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

