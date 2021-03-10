Arroyo Grande football: Eagles ready for spring 'experiment'

"So, there are a few things that we are doing differently and a few things that are tried and true. It's a great little experimentation here with this short season."

Hartman has been an innovative coach over the years and that's definitely not changing. He will need that innovation with this odd season approaching. The Eagles will field just a varsity team this spring. Hartman said he's carrying about 55-60 players, though that includes freshmen who may see some playing time on varsity when they'd normally be playing with the freshman or JV teams.

That's fine with the Eagles. They spent a recent 2 1/2 hour practice in pads, happily preparing for any type of football season they can get.

"It's great to be back, I'm so happy for our kids, our seniors especially," Hartman said. "They're playing the game they all love."

What's the offense look like?

Hartman said junior Max Perrett is the starter at quarterback. Perrett has good size at 6-foot-2 and was the starting QB for the JV team in 2019.

"He's doing a great job, but this is going to be his first varsity game," Hartman said of Perrett. "We're expecting big things from him not only this spring, but also this fall."

Hartman said this spring season will also be used to spring into the fall season which is coming up quickly.

Mason Thompson, the top returning rusher from the 2019 season, was not listed on the Eagles' roster. At receiver, the Eagles have Anthony Palermo leading the way.

"The last year has been hard because we were all super motivated in the fall. We were ready to play, ready for a season that kept getting pushed back," Palermo said. "Then it came to a point where we didn't think we'd have a season. Now some of our skill players are playing other sports and we have to adapt."