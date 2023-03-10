An evacuation warning has been issued from Friday at 11 a.m. until Saturday at 9 a.m. by the City of Arroyo Grande for residents along Tally Ho Creek from Corbett Canyon Road to James Way.
Residents are urged to prepare for an evacuation order if there is a potential threat to life and property. The Police Department encourages residents to move to higher ground and never drive through flooded roads.
An American Red Cross Shelter is open on the Cal Poly Campus Crandall Gym, 1 Grande Ave in San Luis Obispo. Pets are welcome at the shelter. The 5 Cities Homeless Coalition Warming Shelter is also open through tomorrow morning, at the South County Regional Center, 800 West Branch, Arroyo Grande.
For questions, please call (805) 473-5112.