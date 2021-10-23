The Arroyo Grande Eagles are the top dog of southern San Luis Obispo County football.

The Eagles rolled past the Nipomo Titans 37-14 in a rare Saturday afternoon game at A.G.’s Doug Hitchen Stadium.

Junior quarterback Max Perrett led the Eagles, completing 12 of 20 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

Damian Santos caught four passes for 84 yards, including one for 47 yards and another for a 26-yard touchdown.

Makai Puga had three catches for 77 yards including a 46-yard touchdown and Bret Pinkerton kept a drive alive with a 29-yard catch in the second quarter.

The Eagles also scored three rushing touchdowns, highlighted by Kaden Tynes’ 60-yard sideline-hugging run that put the game on ice shortly before halftime.

Nipomo’s defense was tough against the run. With the exception of the Tynes TD, the Titans held the Eagles to just 56 rushing yards the rest of the game.

The Titans split quarterbacking duties between Nate Reese in the first half and Gabe Evans in the second.

Reese picked up 35 yards on nine carries. He also scored on a 74-yard touchdown pass from Evans.

Evans picked up 42 yards on 12 runs, including a 1-yard touchdown run for Nipomo’s first score.

Nipomo forced Arroyo Grande to punt on the game’s opening drive but that didn’t turn out very well for the Titans.

On third-and-nine from their own 15 yard line, A.G.’s Koa Kopcho intercepted Reese’s pass at the 21.

Perrett hit Puga with a 20-yard shot that set up first-and-goal at the one.

“Our defense is a work in progress but our kids play hard,” said Arroyo Grande head coach Mike Hartman. “Nipomo is a good offensive team and we did a good job against them. Getting that early interception was big.”

Two plays later, Junior Herlihy pounded the ball into the end zone. William Dawes' point after kick made it 7-0 Eagles with 8:52 left in the opening quarter.

“Our starts haven’t always been that good but we got off to a good start today and that was important for us,” said Hartman. “This was a big game. Nipomo is always a big game and they always come ready to play.”

Late in the quarter, Perrett found an open Santos and connected on a 47-yard throw.

An 18-yard touchdown pass to Kopcho was nullified by an A.G. holding call.

There were no penalties on the next play as Perrett hit Santos with a 26-yard TD strike, good for a 14-0 lead with 56 seconds left in the quarter.

Nipomo fell into a huge hole late in the half.

The Titans’ offense put together a strong drive but they couldn’t overcome an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and, after 12 plays, were forced to punt.

Arroyo Grande was facing a fourth-and-five from Nipomo’s 46 and decided to go for it. The Eagles went all the way with Perrett hitting Puga who made it a 46-yard catch-and-run right into the end zone for a 21-0 lead with 2:55 remaining in the half.

Nipomo’s offense brought the ball right back to the Arroyo Grande 40-yard line but their fourth down play failed.

On the next play, Tynes took the handoff, headed to the sideline, turned the corner and was off on a 60-yard touchdown run and a 28-0 lead with 25 seconds until halftime.

“We didn’t play very well in the first half,” said Nipomo head coach Tony Dodge. “We’re a physical team and we didn’t play our brand of football.”

Things got worse for the Titans at the beginning of the second half.

Arroyo Grande's Tanner Quaresma intercepted Reese on the first play of the third quarter, running the ball back to the Nipomo five-yard line.

Puga ran it in on the next play and A.G. was ahead 35-0 just 22 seconds into the third quarter.

Despite the deficit, the Titans didn’t quit.

Evans led a 41-yard scoring drive, capping it off with a 5-yard run to cut the lead to 35-6 with 1:27 remaining in the third.

Later, Evans hit Reese with a deep sideline pass. Reese turned it into a 74-yard touchdown. Reese also ran in the two-point conversion to cut the score to 35-14 with 6:25 left in the game.

“The second half, we played better but you just can’t dig that kind of hole,” said Dodge.

Arroyo Grande added two final points when a bad Nipomo snap went through the end zone for a safety.

The game was pushed to Saturday because of a recent COVID-19 outbreak that hit the Nipomo football team, forcing the Titans to forfeit last week’s game against St. Joseph. That loss also ended the Titans’ (6-3, 2-3 Mountain) hopes of winning the Mountain League title. It was the final regular season game of the Titans’ season although, if Dodge can find an opponent, he’d like to get in one more regular season contest.

“I don’t want to blame our game on COVID,” said Dodge. “But we didn’t get back on the practice field until Thursday and that hurt us, not having much time to get ready for today’s game.”

The Eagles (6-3, 3-1 Mountain) are still in the Mountain League title hunt.

Arroyo Grande hosts Paso Robles on Friday night and, with a win on Senior Night, can tie Paso for league crown. St. Joseph, which also has one league loss, could also get a share of the league title if Arroyo Grande wins next week.

After that, area teams will be getting ready for the CIF Central Section playoffs.