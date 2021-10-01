The Eagles are on a roll.

After an 0-2 start, Arroyo Grande won its fourth straight game, cruising past Pioneer Valley 34-7 Friday night in Santa Maria.

It was the Mountain League opener for the Eagles, who suddenly look like a league title contender after yet another win.

Pioneer Valley fell to 0-4 with the loss. The Panthers are 0-2 in Mountain League play.

The game was tied at 7 at halftime. Kaden Tynes returned a kickoff for a touchdown and added a rushing touchdown for the Eagles as Makai Puga ran for three touchdowns.

The Eagles put a damper on the Panthers’ Homecoming game. Pioneer Valley's Sol Michel was named the Homecoming queen during a ceremony at halftime.

After losing its first two games to Bakersfield Frontier and Bakersfield Centennial, teams that entered the weekend a combined 7-1, the Eagles have won four straight, beating San Luis Obispo, Lompoc, Madera Torres and now Pioneer Valley.

The Eagles lost to Frontier 53-12 in their opener and 47-21 to Centennial in their second game. They then routed rival San Luis Obispo 42-14 and won a thriller against Lompoc 48-47. The Eagles dominated Torres 48-13 two weeks ago and enjoyed their bye last week before starting Mountain League play Friday with the rout of Pioneer Valley.

Next up? One of the Central Coast's top match-ups: Arroyo Grande will host St. Joseph in another league game on Oct. 8. The Knights are 2-4 on the season and 0-1 in league after falling to Paso Robles Friday night. The Nipomo-Arroyo Grande match-up looms on Oct. 22. The Titans are 6-0 overall and 2-0 in league after beating Righetti 21-13 on Friday.

Pioneer Valley is winless, though three of those losses came by one just score. The Panthers started the year with a 6-0 loss to SLO before falling to Nipomo 26-20. They then lost at Templeton 7-0 before Arroyo Grande pulled away in the second half of Friday's game. Pioneer Valley is averaging under seven points a game on offense.

The Panthers play at Righetti Friday night in the Warriors' Homecoming game. They close out the regular season with a road game at Paso Robles and a home game against St. Joseph on Oct. 22.