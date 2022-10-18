Medalist Bella Gunasayan shot a 72, leading the Arroyo Grande girls golf team to victory at the Mountain League CIF Central Section Qualifying Tournament at Chalk Mountain in Atascadero Monday.
The Eagles rolled to the win with a team score of 399 and qualified for the Central Section Division 1 Tournament. Runner-up San Luis Obispo, with a 421, also qualified for the Division 1 tourney.
Third-place St. Joseph, fourth-place Atascadero and fifth-place Paso Robles qualified for the Division 2 Tournament. St. Joseph and Atascadero each shot well under the qualifying team score of 525. Bella Aldridge, with an 88, led the Knights to a team score of 475. Julianna Honea, with a 91, led the Greyhounds to a team score of 497.
With a team score of 522, Paso Robles got in with three strokes to spare. Kaci Wagner led the Bearcats with a 93.
Righetti finished sixth in the seven-team tournament with a team score of 537. Santa Ynez, at 581, finished seventh. Grace Minetti led Righetti with a 93. Mackenzie Phelan led Santa Ynez with a 90.
Aldridge and Heybl both made the All-Moountain League Second Team.
The Division 2 Tournament will take place Oct. 25 in Visalia. The Division 1 Tournament will take place Oct. 31 at San Luis Obispo Country Club.
Women's golf
Western State Conference Tournament No. 6
The Hancock College women hosted a WSC tournament for the first time, Monday at Santa Maria Country Club, and finished a season-best third behind winner College of the Canyons and runner-up Bakersfield College.
This is the first year in recent memory that the Bulldogs have fielded a women's golf team.
Canyons won with a team score of 318. Bakersfield shot a 353, and Hancock carded a 374. Moorpark (376), Citrus (379) and Antelope Valley (405) followed in the six-team tournament. Santa Barbara did not have enough golfers for a team score.
Carla Mendez and Brooke Maxwell led the Cougars to the team title. Both shot a 76, the best individual score of the tournament.
Jaidyn Eldridge of Bakersfield was a stroke back at 77. Maci Mull of Bakersfield and Mtoko Shimoji of Canyons tied for fourth at 80. Those two rounded out the top five.
The top Bulldogs individual was Sidney Pruett. She finished in a tie for sixth with Flora Peugnet of Canyons. Both shot an 86.
Danica Black (92), Khloe Branch (94), Trinity Sahagun (102) and Ellie Mendibles (105) followed Pruett in the team scoring for the Bulldogs. Katrina Mata, Hancock's sixth golfer, shot a 11.
Devin Middleton of Moorpark finished eighth with an 80. Joey Fletcher of Santa Barbara (88) finished ninth. Erika Ocegura of Citrus and Taylor Eldridge of Bakersfield tied for 10th place. Both shot a 91.
Men's soccer
Santa Barbara City College 4, Hancock 1
Jahir Valdez, with an assist from Gino Contreras, scored just 27 seconds into this one, starting the Vaqueros (6-2-4, 1-1) on their way to a win against the Bulldogs (2-8-2, 1-1) in a Western State Conference game at Hancock.
Jose Baro took a cross from Roman Gutierrez and sent a header into the front of the net in the 22nd minute to pull the Bulldogs within 2-1. However, Sasha Halibi knocked in the rebound off a Timo Jansen free kick in the 39th minute as the Vaqueros widened their lead to 3-1. That was the score at halftime.
Will Demirkol, with an assist from Lukas Lovren and Arthur Moreira, scored for the Vaqueros in the 59th minute for the only second half goal.
Bart Muns, with an assist from Dylan Rogers, scored the second SBCC goal.
The Vaqueros had nine shots on goal to four for the Bulldogs. Hancock backup goalkeeper Martin Villagomez made four saves. Villagomez came in for starter Luis Garcia in the 26th minute.
The Bulldogs will play at Los Angeles Mission at 4 p.m. Friday in a WSC game.
Women's soccer
Hancock 2, Ventura 1
Emely Graciliano Sanchez, with an assist from state points leader Cynthia Ramirez both times, scored twice and goal No. 2 lifted the Bulldogs (10-1-3, 5-1-0) to a come-from-behind win against the Pirates (7-5-3, 5-1-0) in the second half of a men's-women's Western State Conference doubleheader at Hancock.
The Bulldogs tagged the Pirates with their first league loss and moved into a tie with Ventura for second place in the WSC. Santa Barbara (8-1-5, 6-0-1) leads the conference.
Graciliano Sanchez knocked in a rebound shot after a try by Ramirez in the 74th minute for the winning goal.
Ventura scored first, on an own goal against Hancock in the 24th minute. That was the only first-half goal.
Graciliano Sanchez knocked home a shot from 10 yards out to tie it in the 50th minute.
Maya Mendek and Ally Britt helped save the Bulldogs with their work in goal. Mendek, the starter, made three saves. Britt made seven. Ventura goalkeeper Isa Garcia made seven saves.
The Bulldogs will play a 4 p.m. WSC game Friday at Los Angeles Pierce.