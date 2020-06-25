As other athletes struggle to play, Righetti's Claire Alford sees golf game flourish

Claire Alford has been busy these recent weeks.

And, “everything I’ve been doing has been either golf or about school,” she said.

Alford is the reigning two-time Mountain League individual champion. She has made it to the Southern Cal region tournament, the last stop before the state tourney, each of the last two years.

Alford finished her junior year at Righetti High School earlier this month.

Even before then, “I’ve been preparing for AP classes,” she will take her senior year, said Alford.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has gone along golf, an outdoor activity with easy distancing opportunity, has actually flourished.

“Golf courses all over the place are open,” said Alford.

Alford said she recently competed in a tournament in Ventura.

“I finished second,” said Alford. “I was very happy with that.

“(Tournament officials) were very good about keeping us safe, with distancing (guidelines). We all wore our masks.”

Alford said a lot of her recent activity has been with the First Tee organization, which she has been a member of for years.

“I’ve applied for First Tee scholarships. I should get the answer on those soon.”

She has also applied for the First Tee National Championship that will take place in Clemson, South Carolina.

“It was scheduled for July, but because of the pandemic it was re-scheduled for November,” said Alford.

She said she has also been designing First Tee videos, with drills designed to help youngsters with their golf games.