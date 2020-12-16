Assani Berkeley, Mission Prep to San Jose State

Welcome to Spartan Nation, Assani Berkeley ⚔️— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) December 16, 2020
🔹 Wide Receiver
🔹 @BerkeleyAssani #BusinessDeci21on | #SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/iSMK6RyXoQ
High School: Mission Prep
Height: 6-1
Weight: 180
Class: 2021
Offers (5):
- Cal Poly
- San Jose State (SIGNED)
- UC Davis
- UNLV
- Sacramento State
Berkeley, who also attended SLO High before transferring to Mission Prep two years ago, was a basketball standout who found his home on the gridiron. He'll join the Spartans as a receiver.
Berkeley verbally committed to SJSU in August, choosing the Spartans are over offers from Cal Poly, Sacramento State, UC Davis, and UNLV. Berkeley has plus-size and elite athleticism at 6-foot-1. He's an explosive basketball player and has found the ability to take that skill-set over to the football field. Coming from a smaller school in Mission Prep and with an extensive basketball background, it will be intriguing to follow Berkeley's career in San Jose State.
The Royals have shown an ability to prepare guys for the next level, with Patrick Laird blossoming at Cal and eventually the NFL and even Brian Kowall making the team at UCLA as a walk-on.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!