Atascadero State Hospital police officer from Santa Maria arrested on suspicion of drugs, weapons charges
Atascadero State Hospital police officer from Santa Maria arrested on suspicion of drugs, weapons charges

From the What you need to know for Wednesday, October 21 series
  • Updated
  • 0
Leonel Lazaro

Lazaro 

 Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Contributed Photo

An Atascadero State Hospital police officer from Santa Maria was arrested Monday on suspicion of weapons and narcotics charges following an investigation. 

Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives arrested Leonel Lazaro, 36, on a warrant near the intersection of College Drive and Park Avenue shortly after 5 p.m., according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

The warrant was issued as the result of an investigation led by detectives from the Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Bureau. 

Lazaro was booked at the Main Jail on suspicion of felony charges, including selling a firearm to a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics, conspiracy, embezzlement and a misdemeanor charge of providing ammunition to a prohibited person. 

He has since been released on $35,000 bail, according to Zick. 

