The Other Guys: Austin Hayes was a sleeper at Lompoc High

Austin Hayes is what you may call a sleeper.
The name certainly should ring a bell for most Central Coast football fans. Some will remember him as a good enough player, but his numbers are probably more impressive than you think.
For instance, though he never topped 1,000 yards in a single season, Hayes raced to 2,109 rushing yards in his varsity career at Lompoc High. He also scored 21 rushing touchdowns.
For his career, Hayes racked up over 2,800 all-purpose yards in three full seasons and scored a total of 24 times, playing in four games as a freshman in 2011 and suiting up 37 times in his LHS career.
Adding to Hayes' sleeper status was his diminutive size and cool, calm demeanor. Hayes played at 5-foot-8, 170 pounds.
Hayes needed only 238 touches to top 2,100 career rushing yards, meaning he averaged about nine yards a carry. He rushed 109 times for 827 yards as a senior with four touchdowns but his junior campaign was probably his best. In 2013, Hayes needed only 88 carries to get 923 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns that season, meaning he scored on 15% of his touches.
His impressive yards-per-carry total should not come as a surprise. Hayes possessed elite speed during his high school days. In fact, he and older brother Nikko Hayes, another former Lompoc great, both had blazing speed. (Also, both were standout track athletes, with Nikko making the state meet in the 300-meter hurdles).
Like most great high school players, Austin Hayes wasn't a one-dimensional player. He could also contribute on the defensive side of the ball. Hayes had his top defensive season as a senior, comping up with 44 total stops (36 solo) and an interception. He made 85 total tackles in his career with one interception, 10 pass break-ups and a defensive touchdown on a fumble return.
Hayes scored 24 times in his LHS career as they went 34-4 in his final three varsity seasons.
Let's take a moment to look at this crazy rushing attack Lompoc had in 2013. Hayes was actually the Braves' third back that year. Derrick Portis led Lompoc with 1,532 rushing yards and AJ Florez added 1,436 yards. Hayes was next with 923 yards. (Lompoc rushed for 4,695 yards in 13 games that year, or about 360 yards a game).
Hayes' career at Lompoc High is being highlighted as part of "The Other Guys" series, which aims to feature standout football players who may have been overlooked during their careers. Submissions for athletes to be featured as part of the series can be sent to the author.
