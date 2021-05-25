The freshman had 24 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in a win over Nipomo last week before adding 20 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals in another win over the Titans. 

She also had a 15-point, 10-rebound game in a non-league loss to Clovis West.

