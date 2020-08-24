Azure Apartments to open first phase of units in September on Meehan Street

Santa Maria's newest high-density housing complex Azure Apartments will begin leasing its first round of units in mid-September, bringing the city closer to completing its long-anticipated residential development at Enos Ranch.
Located on the corner of East Battles Road and South College Drive across from Bill Libbon Elementary School, the 318-unit luxury complex, which offers studios as well as one-, two- and three-bedroom units, will open its first 51 apartments for leasing in September, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Leasing officer Gabriella Martinez said rent is expected to range from $1,450 for a studio to $2,525 for a three-bedroom unit. In compliance with state law, the complex also will accept applicants with a Section 8 voucher.
Following the first phase, Azure plans to lease an additional 51 units in late October and approximately 70 more around the new year, van de Kamp said. The remainder of the complex is expected to be completed and available in the summer of 2021.
"The leasing of the apartment units will be phased depending on when each of the buildings are finished, and there are 11 buildings as part of the overall complex. You'll see them be completed one by one," said Chuen Ng, the city's Community Development director.
Along with apartment amenities such as a covered patio and washer-dryer setup, the complex is marketed with several community amenities including a pool, two playgrounds, outdoor picnic sites, and recreation areas for bocce ball and horseshoes.
The complex is also pet-friendly, offering a dog park and dog washing station, according to the apartments' website.
The city broke ground on the apartments in 2019, with the project first approved by the city Planning Commission in 2017 under the name Easton Plaza Apartments.
In 2018, development of the project switched from The Towbes Group to MBK Real Estate Co., at which time the project became the Azure Apartments, Ng said.
Azure is planning to open its leasing office, which is still under construction, on Sept. 15, according to Martinez.
Those interested in leasing can visit www.liveatazure.com or call 833-884-1686 to schedule a tour.
The complex is located north of the Enos Ranch Shopping Center, off South College Drive, at 703 E. Meehan St. The front office is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the price of a three-bedroom unit to $2,525.
