Foodbank Emergency Food distribution sites for northern Santa Barbara County
Local Food Resources

Foodbank Emergency Food distribution sites for northern Santa Barbara County

  • Updated
Food Bank Emergency Food distribution sites for northern Santa Barbara County

When COVID-19 safety measures took effect, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County initiated the SAFE (Safe Access to Food For Everyone), Food Net and the SAFE home delivery program for seniors. Seniors can dial 211 for home delivery. For more information, visit foodbanksbc.org

A list of northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County distribution sites is provided.

Buellton

Buellton Senior Center, 164 W. Highway 246 (behind post office); Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Walk-in and deliveries for seniors available by calling 805-688-4571

Guadalupe

Guadalupe Senior Center, 4545 10th St.; Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m.; Walk-In

Little House/Family Service Center, 4981 11th St.; Last Thursday of month at 12 p.m.

Beatitude House, 267 Campodonico Ave.; Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Ranch Acres, 1050 Escalante Drive; Fourth Tuesday at 3 p.m.; Walk-In

Lompoc

United Boys & Girls Clubs, 1025 W. Ocean Ave.; Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 1 to 3 p.m.; Drive-Thru and Walk-In

Village Chapel, 3915 Constellation Road; Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Drive-Thru and Walk-In

FSA Dorothy Jackson Resource Center, 646 North H S.; Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Walk-In

Village Chapel, 3915 Constellation Road; Last Friday of month at 3 p.m.; Drive-Thru and Walk-In

Lompoc High School, 515 W. College Ave.; Last Saturday of month at 8:30 a.m.; Drive-Thru

Catholic Charities, 352 N. 2nd St.; Monday through Friday from 10 to 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m. (Prebagged food is put in cart and pushed out to their car. Basket is disinfected.)

Santa Rita Village, 926 W. Apricot Ave.; Fourth Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.; Walk-In

Los Alamos

Los Alamos Senior Center, 690 Bell St.; Every Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; Walk-In only

Los Alamos Senior Center, 690 Bell St.; Second Wednesday at 3 p.m. (Produce Only)

People Helping People (S), 260 Gonzales Drive; Every other Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m.

New Cuyama

Cuyama Family Resource Center (S), 4689 Highway 166; Third Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Nipomo

Nipomo Food Basket, 197 W. Tefft St.; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

San Luis Obispo

St. Patrick’s Church, 501 Fair Oaks; Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m.; Drive-Thru

Santa Maria

Orcutt Presbyterian Church, 993 Patterson Road; Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m.; Drive-Thru

Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, 901 N. Railroad Ave.; Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Drive-Thru and Walk-In

Hancock College, 800 S. College Drive; Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Drive-Thru and Walk-In

Elks Lodge, 1309 N. Bradley Road; Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Drive-Thru

Catholic Charities, 607 W. Main St.; Tuesday and Thursday, 12 to 2 p.m.; Walk-In

Oasis Orcutt Senior Center, 420 Soares Ave.; Third Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11: a.m.

St. John Neumann Church, 966 W. Orchard St.; Second Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m.

Coast Valley Worship Center, 2548 S. Broadway; Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m.

Angel Food/Pacific Christian, 1217D S. Blosser Road; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Drive-Thru

Salvation Army, 200 W. Cook Ave.; Monday through Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 402 S. Lincoln St.; Thursdays from 8:30 to 10 a.m.; Walk-In and Drive-Thru

Victory Harvest Church of God, 619 N. Railroad Ave.; Third Monday from 8 to 10 a.m.; Walk-In & Drive-Thru

Calvary Chapel, 2620 Santa Maria Way; Third Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m.; Drive-Thru only

Evans Park, 200 W. Williams; Third Friday at 3 p.m.; Walk-In and Drive-Thru

Rancho Hermosa, 235 E. Inger; First Friday at 3 p.m.; Walk-In

Solvang / Santa Ynez

People Helping People, Old Mission Santa Inés; Every Thursday from 12 to 4 p.m., with dog and cat food distribution from 12 to 2 p.m. (All PHP distributions at this location)

Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road; Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m.; Drive-Thru and Walk-In

Golden Inn Village Family, 890 Refugio Road; Fourth Monday from 2:30 to 4 p.m.; Walk-In

