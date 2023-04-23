The Pioneer Valley boys tennis team finished tied for third place with St. Joseph in the Ocean League standings in 2022. The Panthers had lost no one to graduation.

Thus, come 2023, the Panthers figured they had a good chance to make a run at the Ocean League title.

"I figured we'd have a solid team," said Pioneer Valley junior Victor Cambero, a team captain.

Still, they had yet to play a season match so, for the sake of team morale, the Panthers needed some proof.

They got it in the form of an 8-1 win over Templeton, a squad the Panthers figured would give them some of their toughest league competition, in the first round of league play. Pioneer Valley went on to finish 13-2, 13-1 and win the first league championship for any tennis team, boys or girls, in school history.

"When we beat Templeton, that gave us confidence that we could beat every other team in the league," said Panthers junior Oswaldo Perez.

Pioneer Valley DID beat every other team in the league, though Templeton edged the Panthers 5-4 in the second round of league matches for their lone Ocean League loss.

Third-year Pioneer Valley coach Katie Daly and her players said team balance was a big factor in the team's success though, "In my opinion, I thought our doubles were a little stronger than our singles," said junior Valentin Tello. "After singles, a lot of our players would go play doubles," and usually win.

The team spoke after the completion of the Ocean League Finals, which Pioneer Valley hosted at its school courts, Thursday. Perez and Omar Torres finished fourth in doubles and were the only Pioneer Valley players to earn an automatic berth into the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) tournament that will take place May 5 at San Luis Obispo High School

Still, though the Panthers may not have a star player, "This is my third year with these boys, and they have excellent chemistry," said Daly. "I think that is the main reason why our team won the league championship."

Pioneer Valley's usual singles lineup during the season was Tello at No. 1, Cambero at No. 2, Perez at No. 3, Torres at No. 4, Eric Moreno at No. 5 and Jarrett Soukesone at No. 6.

The doubles tandems typically consisted of Cambero and Tello, Perez and Torres, and Henry Valdez and Erick Escobedo.

"We really didn't have a No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 doubles team per se," said Daly. "The team ladders were always very competitive."

Daly said freshman Dom Zacarias was pulled up to the varsity for some league matches and, "Dom will be with us during the playoffs."

Moreno, Soukesone and Valdez are the seniors in the Pioneer Valley varsity program. Save Zacarias, everyone else is a junior.

Tello said he thought doubles was the strongest component of the team, and a doubles tandem did give Pioneer Valley a 5-4 league win over Cabrillo both times the teams played.

"It went down to the last doubles match to finish both times," said Daly.

Cambero and Torres gave the Panthers the win over the Conquistadores the first time. Torres and Perez earned the clinching point for the Panthers the second time around.

Pioneer Valley qualified for the 2022 playoffs but, "We opted out because of the long road trip we would have to take for our first-round match," said Daly.

This year, "We're really looking forward to the playoffs," Daly said.