Ball, Osborne win Lompoc District 4, mayoral races; new City Council eyes improving public safety

Lompoc voters cast their ballots in three city races Tuesday, retaining two incumbents, including the mayor, and electing a new member to City Council.
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne defended her seat in Tuesday's election, with unofficial results showing 5,865 votes for 55.53% of ballots cast. Her challenger, City Council District 2 incumbent Victor Vega, received 4,619 votes for 43.73% of ballots cast, with 100% of precincts reporting.
Jeremy Ball, who defeated Lompoc City Council District 4 incumbent Jim Mosby, received 1,538 votes for 59.06% of ballots cast. Mosby received 1,058 votes for 40.63% of ballots cast, with 100% of precincts reporting. It's Ball's first time running for elected office.
Gilda Cordova, who represents Lompoc's District 1, went unopposed in this election and received 2,691 votes for 95.29 of ballots cast with all eight precincts reporting.
Election results remain unofficial until they are certified by election officials over the coming days.
One of the biggest challenges for the newly constituted City Council will be addressing public safety, including filling open positions within the Police Department.
Osborne wants to not only fill the remaining positions but also retain new hires, and supply officers with much-needed equipment, including a new radio dispatch system.
"The first thing we need to do is address our budget," said Osborne, adding she looks forward to working with Vega, Ball and other City Council members.
Vega, who has two years left on his term, said he ran for mayor to inspire others to do the same.
He agreed with Osborne about filling the vacant positions but differs with her over how many positions need to be filled.
"[The police] want increased manpower, which I'm not against; I just want to make sure we can afford it," Vega said.
Although she ran unopposed, Cordova said she felt it was necessary to connect with voters on important issues, including the recent uptick of violence in the city.
Murders and non-negligent homicides rose in Lompoc from one to seven between 2018 and 2019, according to FBI statistics, and included the gang-related shooting death of Army soldier Marlon Brumfield in September 2019.
"I'm very hopeful because this election is personal in a way," Cordova said. "I truly am a member of the community. I grew up here and I want it to succeed."
Cordova said improving public safety doesn't just count on putting more officers on the street, but making better use of the city's resources.
A local hotel operator, Cordova was appointed to her seat in 2019, but that time has given her insight to how city funding works.
"We need to get into the weeds of the budget process," Cordova said.
Ball, who supported a business-friendly environment during his tenure with the local Chamber of Commerce, is eyeing the local cannabis industry as a possible source of public safety revenue.
One area the city could find more money is cannabis manufacturing, which the city does not tax, according to Ball, who's not in favor of raising taxes at the consumer level.
The City Council voted in March 2018 to not add additional taxes on the cannabis industry.
"Cannabis could provide more funding," Ball said. "We need to have a very thoughtful and open conversation about public safety."
