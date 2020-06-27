Baseball: Former St. Joseph ace Isaac Baez on road to recovery after Tommy John surgery

Friday, for the first time since undergoing Tommy John Surgery Oct. 30, Hancock College right-handed pitcher Isaac Baez did some serious throwing.

“I threw for 10-15 minutes at Hancock,” said Baez. “It went great, totally good.”

He actually threw farther than the distance from the pitcher’s mound to home plate.

“I stretched it out to 90 feet,” said Baez “I just threw the four-seam fastball. The arm felt great. I felt fine.”

+6 Central Coast Classic: Arroyo Grande's 2014 playoff win over Lompoc that exacted some revenge “Our offensive line does an awesome job every single week,” said Arroyo Grande's Jordan Harrigan, who ran for 100 yards on just six carries in the Eagles' 28-3 win. “I couldn’t gain a yard without our offensive line.”

Baez said he is on “week four or five of a 15-16 week rehabilitation plan.“ In 2019, Baez, who graduated from St. Joseph and was the Knights’ No. 1 starter, was an integral part of the Hancock staff.

His repertoire of pitches includes a four-seam fastball, a two-seam fastball, a curve and a change up.

“I’m just throwing the four-seam fastball right now,” said Baez. “I’m working on the two-seamer.

+4 Player of the Decade: Bailey Gaither is among Central Coats's greatest receivers Gaither is the 14th finalist for the Times' Player of the Decade award. He caught 167 passes for 3,277 yards in 36 varsity games with the Bearcats. He hauled in 41 touchdowns. The Bearcats won a CIF title in his senior season in 2014.

“I’ll start throwing the change up before I throw the curve.”

For now, as per doctor’s orders, “I’m not allowed to throw anything but the four-seam fastball,” said Baez.

After undergoing the Tommy John surgery, “I was released from the hospital the same morning,” said Baez.

“I’ve been progressing a little bit at a time. The arm is feeling stronger. The arm is getting stronger, definitely.”

Up until Friday, Baez said, he had been playing pretty much glorified catch with some teammates in his rehab process.

The day before he threw at Hancock Baez said, “Overall, I’m not working on pitching just yet. I’m getting the feel of playing ball again.”