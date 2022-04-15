Cabrillo was playing some of its best baseball of the season Friday afternoon.

The Conquistadores weren't producing much offense, but Spencer Gallimore was dealing on the mound and the defense was making all the right plays behind him.

Then the wheels came off. Lompoc rallied from a 1-0 deficit with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat rival Cabrillo 5-1 in a Channel League game and the final showdown between the two rivals this season.

Lompoc completed a sweep of Cabrillo, winning 10-4 in March and 5-2 on Thursday. For nearly six innings Friday, it looked like Cabrillo would end the three-game series with an impressive win.

The Conqs went up 1-0 in the first inning after a leadoff single by Blake Gregory, who was brought home by a hard single from first baseman Fernando Calderon. Cabrillo coaches felt a ruling from the base umpire stunted what could've been a bigger rally when a soft fly ball toward shortstop Brandon Brickey was ruled a catch and an out. Cabrillo's coaching staff felt the ball was trapped after it hit the infield dirt. Cabrillo would've had runners at first and second with no outs, but instead had a runner at second with one out.

Cabrillo wouldn't score another run, but it looked like the Conquistadores wouldn't need to. Gallimore was dealing on the mound, using a mix of off-speed pitches and his 3/4 delivery to keep the Braves off balance.

Jacob Krejdovsky made a dazzling catch in right-center field, tracking down a hard hit ball at the fence and making a leaping catch to end a Lompoc scoring threat.

In left field, Tanner Costa made a pair of catches on the run for outs.

But Lompoc starter Trevor Jure, who was pitching at Cabrillo a year ago, kept the Braves in it. Jure induced an array of ground ball outs and shortstop Brandon Brickey, who threw a complete game in Thursday's win, made a number of smooth plays to keep more Cabrillo runs off the board.

Gallimore made it to the bottom of the sixth inning. Lompoc's Jacob Escobedo singled and Ben Wallace came into pinch run. Gallimore threw softly over to first to check on Wallace and when he received the ball back he threw over again and was able to quickly pick off Wallace for a big Cabrillo out.

But Lompoc, somehow, got the momentum back. Jordan Scott hit a sharp grounder to third and reached on an error. Jure then drew a walk to put two runners on with one out. Rudy Elizondo then hit a deep fly ball to center for an out, bringing up Matthew Kovach in a big spot.

Kovach battled at the plate and his persistence paid off in the form of a bloop single in shallow left field that scored Scott to tie the game. Joseph Sprecher then followed up with another soft single that brought in two more runs for a 3-1 Lompoc lead.

Brickey then hit a sharp grounder to third that resulted in two more errors and two more Lompoc runs for a 5-1 lead.

Cabrillo got two runners on in the top of the seventh inning, but couldn't extend the game.

The Conqs are now 4-14 overall and 1-11 in Channel League play. Cabrillo will play in the Central Coast Classic next week with games in Nipomo and Santa Maria. Cabrillo is now 8-14 overall and 5-7 in the Channel League. Lompoc will also play in a tournament next week, starting with the April 18 game against Nipomo.

Softball

Lompoc 4, Cabrillo 0

Lompoc completed the sweep of Cabrillo with a win at Cabrillo on Friday. Briana Reitmeier threw a complete game for the Braves, striking out nine and allowing four hits with one walk.

She went 1 for 4 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Lompoc won despite just five hits on the day.

Gabi Arias went 1 for 4 with a run and Natalie Aguilar went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Cheyanne Cordova also had a hit and a run. Savannah Rounds had a hit and an RBI.

Sekai Mitchell threw a complete game for Cabrillo, striking out six and walking two. The Conqs had four hits. Kiera Howerton, Mikenna Thompson, Kenslee Martin and Emma de Kok each had a hit. de Kok had a double.

Cabrillo is 10-11 overall and 6-7 in the Channel League. Lompoc is 17-4 and 10-3.

College baseball

Hancock beats Cerritos

Hancock bounced back on day three of the AHC Spring Tournament with a convincing 19-5 victory over Cerritos College on Thursday.

The Bulldogs (17-17) got hot early after rattling off five quick runs in the first frame. Luke Wenzel started the frenzy by driving in three runs with a double up the middle, while Jacob Steels and Dylan Howell were each credited with an RBI after bases-loaded walks. Cerritos (9-24) responded with a pair of runs in the next frame while both teams were scoreless in the third. Hancock caught fire again in the fourth with an eight-run streak, sparked by an RBI single from Kalub Ramirez through the right side. Brayan Nunez, Vander Hodges, and Howell also recorded two RBIs apiece in the inning while Jacob Ruley picked up one.

Nunez and Steels came through once more in the fifth as they both drove home two runners with shots to the outfield. The Falcons managed to plate three runners in the sixth, but one RBI each for L. Wenzel and Zach Martinez kept Cerritos at bay in the bottom of the frame and ended the scoring for both parties.

Nunez led the Bulldogs at the plate with four RBIs and two runs after a 2-for-4 performance, while L. Wenzel registered four RBIs and three runs on one hit. Howell and Steels also had productive days at the plate after combining for a total of six RBIs, four walks, and three triples.

Kaden Bean earned the start and collected his first win of the season on the bump. He struck out one batter and scattered two hits through as many innings. Bradley Waite and Hodges combined for eight strikeouts through the final three frames but did not factor into the final decision. Isaac Baez and Christian Dijkman also appeared briefly on the mound with non-decision performances.

The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday at home for a conference showdown against Moorpark College. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m. on John Osborne Field.

College softball

Glidewell powers Bulldogs past SBCC

Hancock picked up a Western State Conference victory in a 1-0 decision at Santa Barbara City College on Thursday afternoon.

Xchelle Glidewell came through for the Bulldogs (18-12, 6-3 WSC) in the sixth inning after driving home the only run of the game with a sacrifice fly to centerfield. Santa Barbara (10-28) spoiled the potential no-hitter after managing to squeak a hit through the left side in the seventh frame. Briana Munoz and Antoinette Terrones led the AHC squad at the plate after they both recorded 2-for-3 finishes, while Mya Mendoza crossed the plate once and recorded one hit.

Munoz collected her eighth win of the season in the circle after tossing a one-hitter. She struck out five batters and allowed just one hit through seven innings.

The Bulldogs are set to return to action on Tuesday at home against Cuesta College. The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on the AHC Softball Field.