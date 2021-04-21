Baseball: Righetti beats St. Joseph 4-1 for seventh straight win

Righetti has found a formula that's working.

The Warriors won their seventh straight game Wednesday, beating rival St. Joseph 4-1 to open up a three-game Mountain League series that wraps up with Saturday's doubleheader.

Righetti's defensive alignment, its pitching and timely hitting has the Warriors on a roll.

They scored three times in the first inning, all with two outs, by putting the ball in play and forcing the St. Joseph defense to get outs.

Righetti starter Chris Miller made sure it held up. Miller threw another complete game, shutting out the Knights for six-plus innings. Wednesday was Miller's third complete game in five starts this spring. He's got a 1.45 ERA over 29 innings.

What's been working for him on the mound?

"I'd say my location," Miller said after he struck out four and issued just one walk. "Locating my fastball, which allows me to use my off-speed stuff. That's helped me. Also, trusting my defense."

Righetti coach Kyle Tognazzini says shifting some pieces around on the infield has helped Righetti's defense flourish.

"We've made some changes defensively, just guys switching positions," Tognazzini said. "We put Matt Rivas at short, Gavin (Long) at second. The guys just seem more comfortable out there. Plus, we're starting to get healthier. Guys are figuring out how to manage football and baseball. That's been a challenge."

Tognazzini says starting catcher Andrew Gonzalez is back. Gonzalez was the designated hitter Wednesday but will catch a weekend game after injuring his throwing hand earlier this spring.