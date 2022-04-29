Friday afternoon, two of the finer high school baseball teams in the area met for the third time this week, though neither team put forth one of their finer outings.

Righetti led 14-4 after four innings before Arroyo Grande scored eight unanswered runs. Righetti, somehow, held on to win 14-12.

The two teams combined for 22 hits, with Arroyo Grande racking up 14 and Righetti totaling eight. The Eagles, though, committed eight errors as the Warriors finished with four.

Pitchers from both teams combined to walk 10 batters while four batters were hit.

The win gives Righetti a three-game sweep over Arroyo Grande, which came into the series as the second-place team in the Mountain League standings behind the Warriors.

Righetti is now 21-1 on the season and 11-2 in league play. Arroyo Grande is 15-9 overall and 7-6 in league. Righetti starts another three-game league series against Templeton with an away game on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The Warriors host the other Eagles on Wednesday at the same time before heading back to Templeton next Friday to wrap up the three-game set. The Warriors then finish out the regular season with a three-game series against Paso Robles.

With Arroyo Grande on verge of tying the game, Ryan Tayman was caught stealing at third to end the game.

In Friday's finale against Arroyo Grande, Righetti senior Cooper Bagby got his second start as he returns from a back injury. Bagby's velocity looked good, though it appeared he's still not 100%. He gave up four hits over three innings while striking out two and walking two. He also hit a batter, but earned the win.

Left-hander Omar Reynoso, who earned the win in Monday's game, earned the save.

Gavin Long went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and Adrian Santini finished 2-for-4 with a double and three more RBIs.

Ricky Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and Matt Rivas went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Mason Schmid had a hit and scored twice.

Ty Scrudato pitched well in relief for the Eagles, throwing three innings and allowing just two hits and no earned runs.

Arroyo Grande lead-off batter Judah Hill went 2-for-4 with two runs. Catcher Ryan Tayman, a Cal commit, had a hit and a run while Marc Byrum, who took a no-hitter into the eighth inning on Wednesday, went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, a double and a triple.

Kaden Tynes had two hits, a run and an RBI, Josiah Cabreros went 2-for-4 with two runs, Scrudato went 2-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and a double.

Senior Carter Schuck had a huge, pinch hit home run to start off the fourth inning. He also had a single and finished with two RBIs.

Arroyo Grande has a three-game series against Paso Robles next week and then finishes up the regular season with two games against rival San Luis Obispo. The Tigers are 12-7 and 8-6 in league with two games coming up against St. Joseph. SLO is the only school in the league that declined to play three-game series this season and is instead playing a round robin format.

St. Joseph 10, Templeton 1

Caden Cuccia threw a complete game, allowing only three hits and no earned runs while striking out six as the Knights took two of three games against the Eagles.

Cuccia went 2-for-4 with an RBI at the plate. Jeremy Camarena went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI and AJ Simmons had a hit and a run for the Knights, who are now 7-16 overall and 6-7 in league.

Niko Peinado had a hit, a run and an RBI for St. Joseph

Chris Miller tripled and drove in two runs and Cole Richardson went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Softball

St. Joseph tops Templeton

St. Joseph celebrated Senior Day with a win over Templeton. The Knights are now 16-6 and 8-3 in league.

They celebrated seniors Ashley Kober, Dylan Prandini, Anissa Ordonez and Justine Hernandez.

Dezirae Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI atop the St. Joseph lineup. Seleny Chavez went 1-for-4 with a run and two RBIs.

Freshman Taylor Mediano went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Desirae Marroquin had two hits and two RBIs. Danielle Pirnat and Jaylee Cantu each went 1-for-3 with a run and Pirnat had an RBI double.

CharliRay Escobedo pitched five innings, striking out three and Mediano pitched two innings, striking out four.