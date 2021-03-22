Baseball: Santa Maria loaded with experience this spring

When asking about his 2021 Santa Maria High baseball team, head coach Mike Roberson will tell you very quickly its most important characteristic.

"Well, we've got 10 seniors," Roberson said.

With that said, Roberson doesn't shy away from high expectations this spring.

"Our goal is to win league," he said. "We were off to a great start last year, we beat some good teams."

The 2020 spring season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Saturday's 6-2 win at St. Joseph to start the season, the Saints started nine seniors and used junior Alex Milner as the designated hitter.

"We have interchangeable parts," Roberson said.

Ricky Figueroa epitomized that ability Saturday. He started the game at shortstop then moved to the mound. He shut down the St. Joseph offense and earned the win.

Julien Supelveda started at third base on Saturday and made some key defensive plays while also driving in a key run during the Saints' fifth-inning rally.

"Julien played shortstop last year, he played first base, he can pitch," Roberson said. "The whole team can move around and that's what makes it easy for us coaches. I can plug them in and they can give me something."

Luis Guerrero should also eat up some innings for the Saints this year. Senior Brayan Nunez will likely stick behind the plate. The standout catcher is entering his fourth varsity season.

"He calls pitches," Roberson said of Nunez. "Usually I'll call pitches, but we can do that when you have another coach behind the plate. Brayan knows the game. He's been playing with a lot of the guys on the opposing teams so he knows what to call. He does a great job behind the plate."