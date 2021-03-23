Baseball: Santa Maria moves to 2-0 with win over SLO

Two games against Mountain League teams, two wins for the Santa Maria Saints.

Santa Maria defeated San Luis Obispo in a non-league game at home Tuesday.

That moved the Saints to 2-0 on the season following last Saturday's 6-2 win at St. Joseph.

The Saints can get another win against a Mountain League team on Saturday: They play at Righetti at 11 a.m. then. Righetti is set to play at Pioneer Valley Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Julien Sepulveda had three hits to get 3/4 of a cycle: he had a single, a double and a triple. Brayan Nunez also notched three hits for the Saints. Raymond Rodriguez had two.

Joey Saucedo was the starting pitcher. He gave up four runs over two innings before Ricky Figueroa came in and went five innings and only gave up one run.

Figueroa also earned the win Saturday against St. Joseph.

Arroyo Grande 7, Santa Barbara 6

Arroyo Grande moved to 2-0 with a win over the Dons Tuesday. A.G. started the season with a 10-3 win over Mission Prep.

Now an intriguing non-league game on deck: Arroyo Grande plays at unbeaten Morro Bay (2-0) on Wednesday.

