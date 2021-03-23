Baseball: Santa Maria moves to 2-0 with win over SLO

The Saints can get another win against a Mountain League team on Saturday: They play at Righetti at 11 a.m. then. Righetti is set to play at Pioneer Valley Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Julien Sepulveda had three hits to get 3/4 of a cycle: he had a single, a double and a triple. Brayan Nunez also notched three hits for the Saints. Raymond Rodriguez had two.
Joey Saucedo was the starting pitcher. He gave up four runs over two innings before Ricky Figueroa came in and went five innings and only gave up one run.
Figueroa also earned the win Saturday against St. Joseph.
Arroyo Grande 7, Santa Barbara 6
Arroyo Grande moved to 2-0 with a win over the Dons Tuesday. A.G. started the season with a 10-3 win over Mission Prep.
Now an intriguing non-league game on deck: Arroyo Grande plays at unbeaten Morro Bay (2-0) on Wednesday.
Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB
In Lompoc, sophomore quarterback Cavin Ross showed he used the time off wisely. Ross, who started for Lompoc as a freshman in 2019, threw for 345 yards and three scores as the Braves beat Santa Ynez 24-7.
Cavin Ross, Lompoc, SO, QB: 21 for 32 passing, 345 yards, 3 TDs, INT.
Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande RB
Meanwhile, in San Luis Obispo County, a new player made an impactful opening statement. Arroyo Grande junior running back Makai Puga broke on to the scene Friday against Atascadero, rushing for 266 yards and three touchdowns in the 33-21 win over the Greyhounds.
While St. Joseph made a statement that it is perhaps the top program this spring, Brett Burress, a senior running back, had an impressive individual game. Burress had 175 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns. St. Joseph beat Paso Robles 44-0. (Arroyo Grande is slated to host St. Joseph Friday night).
Murad Alamari, Santa Maria QB
Santa Maria traveled to Morro Bay and quarterback Murad Alamari threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Saints beat Morro Bay 21-7.
Murad Alamari, Santa Maria, SR, QB:11 for 17 passing, 124 yards, 2 TDs; 5 carries, 8 yards, TD.
Keyshawn Pu'a, Nipomo RB/LB
Keyshawn Pu'a's Nipomo team took a 24-10 loss at Mission Prep on Saturday. Pu'a did what he could on defense, piling up 12 total tackles and two tackles-for-loss.
In the loss to Lompoc, Santa Ynez linebacker Christian Shaw led the Pirate defense. He had 11 total tackles, 1 1/2 tackles-for-loss and a sack.k
Christian Shaw, Santa Ynez, SR, MLB: 11 total tackles (3 solo) 1 sack, 1 1/2 TFLs.
Jack Susank, Mission Prep, RB/DB
Jack Susank did a little bit of everything in the Royals' win over Nipomo. He led the team with 12 carries for 47 yards while making eight tackles, with a sack on defense. He also handled the kicking duties, making all three PATs and hitting a 38-yard field goal.
Jack Susank, Mission Prep, JR, RB/SB: 12 carries, 47 yards; total tackles (6 solo), 1 sack, 3-or-3 on PATs, 1-for-2 on FGs (long of 38).
