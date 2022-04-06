Now that's more like it.
The St. Joseph baseball team won its third straight game, beating Paso Robles 3-1 in a Mountain League game Wednesday afternoon, this all after a 1-12 start to the season.
St. Joseph senior Chris Miller, who made his season debut on March 25 after suffering a broken leg during the football season, threw five innings of one-hit ball, allowing one earned run while striking out three.
Jayden Cervantez pitched one inning of relief, striking out two. Charlie Ward closed out the game in the seventh.
Travis Royal went 3-for-3 with a run for the Knights. Cervantez had two RBIs.
Jeremy Camarena and AJ Simmons each had two hits. Camarena had a run.
The Knights out-hit the Bearcats 9-2. The Knights went up 1-0 with a run in the bottom of the third inning and the Bearcats tied it up with a run in the top of the fourth before St. Joseph went up 3-1 with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Niko Peinado hit into a fielder's choice to score Camarena for the first run of the game. Elliott Hawe singled in a run for Paso Robles to tie the game.
Cervantez then singled home Miller and Royal with two outs in the fourth inning to bring home the go-ahead runs.
Paso Robles drops to 5-9 overall and 2-6 in Mountain League play.
After falling to Righetti 12-2 on April 1, the Knights beat the Warriors 7-2 on April 2. They then beat Paso Robles 10-0 on Monday before topping the Bearcats again on Wednesday.
St. Joseph plays at Paso Robles Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the series finale.
Softball
St. Joseph 4, Atascadero 1
Taylor Mediano, the freshman phenom, struck out 11 and allowed just one hit for the Knights, allowing just one hit and no earned runs. She also hit a two-run home run.
Dylan Prandini went 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Mediano hit her home run in the top of the seventh inning to give the Knights some insurance.
The Knights are now 13-6 and 5-3 in Mountain League play.
College baseball
Ruley lifts Bulldogs
Hancock completed a late comeback effort to top LA Pierce 13-12 at John Osborne Field on Tuesday.
The Brahmas (6-22, 3-13 WSC) jumped out early with a three-run showing in the opening frame and extended their lead by adding one more in the third before Hancock could get on the board. Kalub Ramirez drove in the first run for the Bulldogs (15-14, 6-10 WSC) with a single to left-center, followed by a pair of two tallies in favor of the home squad after mental pitching errors. Jacob Ortega sparked a seven-run rally in the fourth by going the distance over the left fence for his second homer of the season. Later in the inning, Joey Freitas added an RBI with a bases-loaded walk before a single down the right field line from Caelen Dalman plated two. Jacob Ruley closed out the scoring effort by sending three runners home after a deep triple to center.
Pierce chipped away at the deficit and regained the lead after posting eight unanswered runs through the next three innings, but heads-up baserunning from Dylan Howell brought the Bulldogs within one at the end of the seventh. Luke Wenzel evened the odds with a two-out double down the leftfield line that plated one, bringing the game to a 12-12 tie. Ruley came through once more for Hancock during the next at-bat by driving in the winning run with a double to left-center. Luke Kovach appeared on the mound as the closer and earned his third save of the season after forcing a ground out and striking out two batters to end the game.
Christian Dijkman earned the start but did not factor into the final decision after a brief 0.2 inning showing. Four other Bulldogs made short appearances on the mound before Lucas Earle stepped up in the eighth. He collected his second win of the year after striking out one and walking one while surrendering no hits.
The Bulldogs will be back in action for game two of the LA Pierce series at home on Thursday. The first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. on John Osborne Field.
College softball
Hancock dominates Santa Monica
Hancock blanked Santa Monica College in a conference showdown on Tuesday afternoon, closing the contest with a hefty 26-0 advantage after five innings.
The Bulldogs (15-10, 4-2 WSC) dominated the game offensively in the road victory after scoring 26 runs on 22 hits and eight walks. Briana Munoz drove in the first run of the day with an RBI single in the opening frame, sparking an early eight-run scoring string. Xchelle Glidewell, Madison Gamble, Marissa Hein, and Lisette Coria also recorded RBIs in the inning while three others scored after errors by the Corsairs (0-11, 0-7 WSC). Hancock rattled off 13 more runs in the second frame, headlined by an Ehsya Glidewell grand slam, before the scoring frenzy came to an end after five more runs went up for AHC in the third.
All 10 participants for coach Scia Maumausolo's squad picked up hits in the game, led by a 4-for-4 showing from X. Glidewell that included four RBIs and four runs. Munoz also had a day in the box after registering three RBIs and three runs after a 4-for-5 performance while Gamble and E. Glidewell recorded three knocks apiece. Abigail Salazar also picked up her 10th stolen base of the season in the opening frame.
Xchelle Glidewell picked up her seventh win of the season in the circle after three innings of work. She walked one and struck out one without allowing a hit. E. Glidewell earned a non-decision after appearing for the final two frames. She stuck out one batter and scattered three hits, but did not surrender a run.
The Bulldogs are set to host Ventura College on Thursday at 1 p.m.